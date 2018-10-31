Some department of transport employees have written to President Cyril Ramaphosa asking for an investigation into their boss‚ minister Blade Nzimande.

In a letter‚ the group alleged that Nzimande was "the most corrupt of all"‚ and accused him of illegally hiring “his people” at the transport ministry.

Nzimande‚ through his spokesman Ishmael Mnisi‚ dismissed the letter as "yet another attempt by his detractors" to "defocus" him.

The letter addressed to Ramaphosa was copied to public service and administration minister Ayanda Dlodlo and police minister Bheki Cele. It tore into Nzimande‚ accusing him of hiring staff from his previous deployment as minister of higher education and training.

It claimed that Nzimande had appointed several of those people in his office on a permanent basis‚ in contravention of the Ministerial Handbook and public service regulations.

It claimed that officials he had appointed were unskilled‚ clueless and not qualified for the task - particularly to be employed on a permanent basis.

"This guy (Nzimande) is the most corrupt of all. He came with all his ministry staff from his previous deployment as minister of higher education. All the staff have now been appointed on a permanent basis. This is against the Ministerial Handbook and public service regulations‚" read part of the letter.

"Please assist us in your various capacities and functions to either investigate‚ prosecute or dismiss all the characters involved in this situation."

Mnisi said Nzimande was not going to entertain the group and dismissed their allegations "with the contempt it deserves".

Said Mnisi: "The minister views this as yet another attempt by his detractors to defocus him on his responsibility to provide an effective‚ efficient‚ safe‚ reliable and cost-effective public transport in South Africa.

"Minister Nzimande will not allow individuals with underhand motives to intimidate and distract him while the people of South Africa are waiting for a transformed public transport."

Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko said the letter was yet to reach the president's desk‚ adding that even if it had “we would encourage employees to deal with their grievances through the channels provided for by the public service".