Case against R70m butchery accused postponed

The case against five people arrested in connection with planning to rob a local butchery they believed had R70m at its premises was postponed by the East London magistrate’s court for further investigation. East London public figure Cino Shearer and his co-accused, Warren Isaacs and Shirley Gunuza, Patison Ncube and Sonwabile Mafanya were charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and attempted robbery with aggravating circumstances.

