Chicken litter truck overturns near #Stutterheim
A truck carrying 14 tons of chicken litter overturned and spilled its load on gravel road outside Stutterheim's Bhongolwethu Village. Kei Road Lilly Park Farm owner Wayde Bailey, 32, said his driver lost control of the truck after its drawbar broke loose causing the truck to veer all over the gravel road.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.