De Lille: It's my last day as mayor and as a DA member
Patricia de Lille confirmed on Wednesday that it would be her last day as mayor of Cape Town — and as a DA member.
Standing on the steps of the high court in Cape Town‚ De Lille said she had decided not to withdraw the letter of resignation she gave to DA leader Mmusi Maimane on August 4.
De Lille was speaking after filing papers challenging the City of Cape Town’s acceptance of a report from law firm Bowman Gilfillan that led to a criminal charge against her.
De Lille said her resignation would take effect at 7pm.
“There are two more councillors who have resigned from the DA effective today. More councillors are going to resign‚” said De Lille.
“I will take questions‚ I have to go and clear my office.”
Five DA councillors resigned from the City of Cape Town and the DA at De Lille’s final council meeting last week
This is a developing story.
