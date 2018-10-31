News

Eastern Cape Hawks boss calls it a day

Resignation follows year after suspension over sex scandal, drawing salary

By Malibongwe Dayimani - 31 October 2018

Troubled Eastern Cape Hawks head Major-General Nyameko Nogwanya has resigned.

