Firestorm leaves hundreds homeless

200 EL families flee as gales drive fires from George to Makhanda

One small paraffin stove exploded in a howling wind, setting off an inferno that left 1,000 Duncan Village residents homeless and traumatised on Tuesday afternoon. Many fled with only the clothes on their backs. Fires and gales hitting 104km/h tore through two provinces from George to Port St Johns, knocking down a huge container crane in the Port Elizabeth harbour, destroying cars, closing trails and causing hundreds of evacuations.

