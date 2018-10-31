Lindiwe Zulu did not lie to parliament: Public Protector

DA MP Toby Chance said that Zulu had lied in the National Assembly on November 29 last year.

Chance alleged the department had bought cars valued at R3.1-billion. These included a Mercedes Benz E400 valued at R1.1-million for Zulu‚ a Lexus GS350 for the deputy minister valued at R900‚000 and a BMW 5 series valued at R1-million.

Chance asked Zulu about these cars after the department’s adjusted budget was revealed on November 22 which included the new cars.

Zulu told parliament on November 29 that she drove a Lexus valued at R580‚000.

“Even a child would know that a Lexus like that can’t cost a million rands.”