An aspiring DJ from Pretoria named‚ Kabelo Enosse Makinta has decided to ride the wave that has dominated headlines ever since a video of Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba performing a sexual act was leaked on Sunday.

Gigaba has been the talk of the town ever since the video went viral. In a string of tweets the politician apologised to his children‚ in-laws and South African public for the "pain and embarrassment" caused by the video/

The minister claimed that the video was stolen when his phone was hacked in 2016/2017.

Like most South Africans Enosse has been watching the debacle unfold and has decided to turn it into a gqom track.