LISTEN | Pretoria DJ makes a gqom song about Malusi Gigaba sex tape
First Gqom Remix to Malusi Gigaba's Home Affairs video. Produced by Enosse. Subscribe Like Comment Enjoy
An aspiring DJ from Pretoria named‚ Kabelo Enosse Makinta has decided to ride the wave that has dominated headlines ever since a video of Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba performing a sexual act was leaked on Sunday.
Gigaba has been the talk of the town ever since the video went viral. In a string of tweets the politician apologised to his children‚ in-laws and South African public for the "pain and embarrassment" caused by the video/
The minister claimed that the video was stolen when his phone was hacked in 2016/2017.
Like most South Africans Enosse has been watching the debacle unfold and has decided to turn it into a gqom track.
