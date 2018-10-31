N6 road closure threat

A service delivery protest in Stutterheim has resulted in a road closure. Eastern Cape department of transport spokesman Unathi Bhinqose confirmed on Wednesday morning that the road between Mlungisi Township and Stutterheim has been closed but said law enforcement officers are at the scene monitoring the situation.

He said protesters also wanted to close the N6 between the town and East London.

“The road has been completely closed, police say it seems they want to close the main road as well, this is part of the service delivery protests but law enforcement officers will be there to try and control the situation.”

He warned motorists driving in the area to be cautious. “Motorists must be cautious on that road or even avoid it completely as they have a tendency to stone passing cars. Not so long ago there was a huge service delivery protest there which resulted in public structures being damaged so we ask our people not to take what is happening there lightly but we will ensure we double up our efforts in terms of law enforcement to try and restore calm in the area.”