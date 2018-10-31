Court halts Eastern Cape's internet rollout
Judge orders broadband contract parties to find ‘just remedy’ in weeks
The Eastern Cape’s multimillion-rand broadband project, which has been at the centre of a legal battle between two state organs, has been ruled irregular by the Bhisho High Court. Judge John Smith declared the R220m project – awarded to Liquid Telecom in October 2017 – “reviewable” and that the Eastern Cape entered into the contract without approval from the State Information Technology Agency (Sita).
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.