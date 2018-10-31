Court halts Eastern Cape's internet rollout

Judge orders broadband contract parties to find ‘just remedy’ in weeks

The Eastern Cape’s multimillion-rand broadband project, which has been at the centre of a legal battle between two state organs, has been ruled irregular by the Bhisho High Court. Judge John Smith declared the R220m project – awarded to Liquid Telecom in October 2017 – “reviewable” and that the Eastern Cape entered into the contract without approval from the State Information Technology Agency (Sita).

