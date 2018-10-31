‘Seven Angels’ accused in dock on various charges

30-year-old Banele Mancoba, the leader of the self-proclaimed "Seven Angels" appeared in the Ngcobo magistrate's court on rape charges on Wednesday before joining his brother Ephraim and 11 others in the dock for robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery charges.

Both cases were however postponed to December 4.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali commenting on Banele's case, said the case had been postponed as a decision from the Director of Public Prosecutions was still awaited.

Meanwhile, the case against the two Mancoba brothers and 11 members of the infamous Seven Angels Ministry church has been transferred to the regional court.

"The DPP has instructed that it be transferred to the regional court," said Tyali.

"This shows you the seriousness of the charges they are facing."

The Mancobas and their co-accused are accused of robbery and conspiracy to rob a fuel depot in Ngcobo last year.