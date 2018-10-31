Two men will appear in court in Cape Town on Thursday charged with murdering top advocate Pete Mihalik.

The suspects‚ aged 26 and 31‚ will also be charged with the attempted murder of Mihalik’s eight-year-old son‚ police said on Wednesday.

“The duo is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court‚” said police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

Mihalik‚ 50‚ was killed in a hit as he dropped his son and teenage daughter at school in Green Point on Tuesday morning.

One of the killers walked up to Mihalik’s Mercedes-Benz outside Reddam House Atlantic Seaboard at 7.35am and fired two shots through the driver’s door window.

The gunman fled the scene in a silver VW Polo driven by an accomplice.

One of the bullets injured the advocate’s son‚ who underwent surgery. Mihalik’s 17-year-old daughter‚ who was also in the car‚ was not injured.

Mihalik’s partner‚ Bruce Hendricks‚ said the boy was “stable” on Wednesday in a Cape Town private hospital‚ but still had a bullet lodged in his jaw.

The lawyer’s father‚ Janos‚ said the lawyer’s sister was on her way to Cape Town to look after the children‚ whose mother committed suicide several years ago.