WATCH | Grade R practitioners take hostages

Hundreds of Grade R practitioners from across the province, led by the EFF, stormed the provincial education head offices in Zwelitsha on Wednesday and held senior officials hostage.

The practitioners are demanding permanent contracts and vowed not to leave the offices without the contracts in hand.

The Grade R practitioners, some who travelled from as far as Ntabankulu, Cradock and Port Elizabeth, arrived in Zwelitsha in the morning and demanded to see the department's superintendent-general, Themba Kojana, who was said to be out of town.

The crowd blockaded the entrance demanding to meet with senior officials. Their call was finally heard when the department's deputy director-General, Ray Tywakadi, attended to them.

When the Dispatch arrived, group leaders and EFF members were locked in a meeting with him, while the singing crowd occupied the foyer, parking area and stairs of the offices.

Nosisi Khumalo, who has been teaching Grade R for 14 years, said she was afraid she would die a pauper and leave her children even poorer.

"We get no benefits. When I retire I will have nothing and when I die I will leave nothing."

At around 6pm the crowd took their blankets out of the taxis and buses they had arrived in and headed back inside, saying they were willing spend the night in order to get those contracts.​