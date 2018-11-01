Home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba will be called to account in Parliament next week to “clarify the department's view on the granting of permission for the operation of a private terminal at OR Tambo International Airport”.

In a statement issued on behalf of the portfolio committee on home affairs‚ chair Hlomani Chauke said that recent events – including a ruling by the Constitutional Court on Thursday denying Gigaba’s application for leave to appeal against a court ruling that he had lied under oath in the OR Tambo matter – called into question “the admissibility of information that the department has previously put before the committee”.

Apart from Thursday’s ruling‚ this week the Public Protector released a report on Wednesday also saying that Gigaba had lied under oath. In the days prior to that‚ Gigaba was attacked in Parliament over the private OR Tambo terminal matter.

"The Public Protector's findings… and the Constitutional Court ruling puts into question the admissibility of information that the department has previously put before the committee. The meeting next week is to ascertain the department's view on the matter now‚" said Chauke.

It was “only fair” that the committee afforded the department and Gigaba the chance to clarify the matter‚ Chauke’s statement said. This would take place on Tuesday‚ November 6.

“The findings of the Public Protector and the Constitutional Court ruling point to a total disregard for the taxpayers’ resources as large sums of money were spent on frivolous litigation on the matter. The committee has to apply its mind on what then needs to happen in recouping the money spent on litigation‚” the committee statement read.