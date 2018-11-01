A man accused of raping a girl in a Dros restaurant appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Thursday‚ wearing a green hoodie to hide his face.

As he took his seat in the dock‚ the 20-year-old clenched his hands on each side of his bowed head.

He stands accused of raping a child in a bathroom in the restaurant’s Silverton branch‚ and has been remanded in custody since his September arrest.

On Thursday‚ the prosecution and defence indicated it was in the interests of justice for him to be admitted to Weskoppies psychiatric hospital for observation.

Legal Aid attorney Riaan du Plessis said there is a history of mental illness in the accused’s family‚ that the accused has been diagnosed with bipolar and has undergone treatment for substance abuse in the past.

State prosecutor advocate Sanet Jordaan also advised the court that some of their investigations are incomplete.