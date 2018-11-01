Arrangements for HHP’s funeral in Mahikeng on Saturday is going ahead despite a court interdict filed his wife Lerato Sengadi‚ the Sowetan reports.

It emerged on Thursday that Lerato turned to the courts after HHP’s father apparently excluded her from all funeral arrangements and did not allow her to see the rapper’s body.

“I have made it clear to her that she is not welcome at the funeral‚” he told Sowetan.

When news of the court interdict emerged HHP’s cousin Kea Mmoki told TshisaLIVE that they were returning from a memorial service in Botswana in HHP’s honour and that the family’s focus was on the Mahikeng memorial service‚ which is currently underway.

According to eNCA‚ Lerato has filed an urgent interdict to stop the Tsambo family from proceeding with funeral arrangements.

“As Jabba’s lawful customary wife‚ it is my right to make the necessary funeral arrangements for his burial and to play an integral part in all of the actions and proceedings in relation thereto.

“I have been deprived of this right. I have simply and without cause been prevented by the respondent from fulfilling my role as customary wife‚” the papers reportedly state.

During an emotionally-charged memorial service Jabba’s honour in Newtown on Tuesday‚ Lerato hinted that she was preparing for battle.

“Our love is one written about in novels‚ written about in songs and acted out in movies. It is a love that people can only dream about. So I know for sure God does not make mistakes. I will continue to be strong for you now and protect your legacy like I did when you were alive. There will still be so much said but I will take those lashings with the strength and grace of the warrior queen you chose to share your life with.”

HHP died in a suspected suicide on October 24 after a lengthy battle with depression.