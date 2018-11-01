WATCH | Rioters stone matrics

Protesters in Mlungisi Township attack pupils on their way to exams

Just under a hundred Grade 12 pupils writing their final examination from a Stutterheim school were evacuated to write their exams at a safer venue in town following violent clashes at the town's Mlungisi Township on Wednesday. This was after they were pelted with stones by angry Mlungisi Township rioters for being “traitors” while trying to get to their new venue.

