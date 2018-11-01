R1M per Chippa match, says BCM
Club has to give back to the city by tutoring East London youths
BCM has agreed to approach Chippa and offer them R1m per match played in East London, as long as they mentor budding BCM talent. A newly reviewed memorandum of agreement between Buffalo City Metro and Chippa United Football Club was proposed for approval during a council meeting on Wednesday. The new changes were made to the proposed memorandum after ANC councillors were divided about the approval of the new memorandum from the last council meeting.
