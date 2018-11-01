They don’t care for the horses’‚ says NSPCA of rural Eastern Cape horse races

The National Council of SPCAs says it is deeply concerned about rural horse racing in the Eastern Cape after a race in Dutywa two weeks ago highlighted a lack of care for the welfare of the animals.

The welfare of the horses came under the spotlight at an informal race in the small Eastern Cape town on October 20.

“A lot of the time it’s all about money‚ and it is a money-driven game for a lot of the horse owners‚ and they ride to win money.

“A lot of the time they don’t care for the horses as well as they should in terms of the welfare‚” the NSPCA’s Arno de Klerk told TimesLIVE on Wednesday evening.