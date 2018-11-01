They don’t care for the horses’‚ says NSPCA of rural Eastern Cape horse races
The National Council of SPCAs says it is deeply concerned about rural horse racing in the Eastern Cape after a race in Dutywa two weeks ago highlighted a lack of care for the welfare of the animals.
The welfare of the horses came under the spotlight at an informal race in the small Eastern Cape town on October 20.
“A lot of the time it’s all about money‚ and it is a money-driven game for a lot of the horse owners‚ and they ride to win money.
“A lot of the time they don’t care for the horses as well as they should in terms of the welfare‚” the NSPCA’s Arno de Klerk told TimesLIVE on Wednesday evening.
De Klerk said the informal race formed part of a qualifying round for the Berlin November traditional horse race.
He said concerns at the event included free and excessive use of stock whips‚ incorrect and inappropriate saddling and tack‚ inhumane handling and unsuitable transportation of the animals‚ and no veterinary checks for the participating horses.
He said some of the horses arrived at the event already injured and the veterinarians were reluctant to act.
According to De Klerk‚ the organisers were not cooperative and the situation became hostile when they tried to intervene.
“There were a number of thoroughbred horses participating – an anomaly in rural areas. One can only assume that these are ex-racehorses that have been discarded and have landed up in rural horse racing when they should be retired and living out their lives naturally.
“A disturbing incident happened during this rural horse race [in Dutywa] when a dog ran across the track and was trampled by the horses‚” De Klerk said.
He said this was a clear indication that the race was not well managed and that general safety for both animals and humans was completely disregarded.
“We are aware of more rural horse races to take place in the month of November where similar issues are expected‚” he said.
- TimesLIVE
