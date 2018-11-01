This ‘Blade Gunner’ costume is never getting an Oscar
We all love dressing up for Halloween‚ but an Oscar Pistorius costume may be taking things a bit too far.
The costume – complete with fake prosthetic legs‚ a toy gun and a green athletics vest emblazoned with the name Blade Gunner – is selling on a UK online shopping website.
It has raised the ire of women’s groups‚ with the Reeva Steenkamp Foundation calling it “insensitive and inappropriate”.
