This ‘Blade Gunner’ costume is never getting an Oscar

By Kgaugelo Masweneng - 01 November 2018
The Oscar Pistorius fancy dress costume has caused anger among women's rights groups.
Image: simplyfancydress.co.uk

We all love dressing up for Halloween‚ but an Oscar Pistorius costume may be taking things a bit too far.

The costume – complete with fake prosthetic legs‚ a toy gun and a green athletics vest emblazoned with the name Blade Gunner – is selling on a UK online shopping website.

It has raised the ire of women’s groups‚ with the Reeva Steenkamp Foundation calling it “insensitive and inappropriate”.

