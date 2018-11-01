News

WATCH | Lerato Sengadi approaches court to halt HHP funeral

By Karishma Thakurdin - 01 November 2018
HHP's wife and well-known publicist Lerato Sengadi has allegedly excluded her from all arrangements.
Image: Instagram/Lerato Sengadi

HHP’s wife and well-known publicist Lerato Sengadi has reportedly turned to the law in a bid to halt the late hip-hop star’s funeral as his family have left her out of all arrangements.

According to eNCA Lerato has filed an urgent interdict to stop the Tsambo family from proceeding with funeral arrangements.

Lerato apparently also wants the family to hand over all goods belong to HHP including hard drives apparently taken from his studio.

HHP’s funeral was set to take place in his hometown of Mahikeng on Saturday. The hip-hop star died in a suspected suicide on October 24.

Late hip-hop star HHP’s partner and well-known publicist Lerato Sengadi struggled to fight back tears at his memorial held on October 30 2018 in Johannesburg in celebration of his life and career.

