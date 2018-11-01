WATCH | Lerato Sengadi approaches court to halt HHP funeral
HHP’s wife and well-known publicist Lerato Sengadi has reportedly turned to the law in a bid to halt the late hip-hop star’s funeral as his family have left her out of all arrangements.
According to eNCA Lerato has filed an urgent interdict to stop the Tsambo family from proceeding with funeral arrangements.
Lerato apparently also wants the family to hand over all goods belong to HHP including hard drives apparently taken from his studio.
HHP’s funeral was set to take place in his hometown of Mahikeng on Saturday. The hip-hop star died in a suspected suicide on October 24.
More details to follow.
[BREAKING NEWS] #HHP Lerato Sengadi , wife of HHP has filed papers to halt the funeral from taking place this weekend. Details on #eNCAnow... pic.twitter.com/G6zElAbflM— eNCA (@eNCA) November 1, 2018
#BREAKING #HHP’s wife is heading to court wanting to bury the deceased. Lerato Sengadi is demanding to know the whereabouts to the deceased remains. pic.twitter.com/C3GThi3Xpb— Samkele Maseko (@samkelemaseko) November 1, 2018
Late hip-hop star HHP’s partner and well-known publicist Lerato Sengadi struggled to fight back tears at his memorial held on October 30 2018 in Johannesburg in celebration of his life and career.
