600 Child rape cases recorded at 10 stations

Stats include minors as young as six-year-olds over the last 12 months

Ten police stations in the Eastern Cape recorded more than 600 complaints of children who were sexually assaulted in 12 months – an average of two a day. The province has a total of 161 police stations. Safety & liaison MEC Weziwe Tikana revealed this at the Bhisho legislature in her response to written questions filed by the Democratic Alliance’s Bobby Stevenson.

