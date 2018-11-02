One of the suspects in the murder of Kidesh Ramjettan has pleaded guilty.

In his plea‚ Ayanda Shezi outlined the chilling details that lead to the gruesome slaying of the Durban businessman in an apparent hit at his petrol station in Rossburgh‚ in the south of Durban‚ in August.

Shezi alleged that he had been approached by fellow taximan and co-accused Menziwa Mdaka to help him carry out a “job” he had been hired to do. This confirmed suspicions held by Ramjettan’s family that they had been hired by a third party to kill the businessman.

Shezi claimed the reason they were hired to kill Ramjettan was that he had been involved in “wrong” or “illegal” business.

Shezi also confirmed that he was the one who pulled the trigger‚ saying that Mdaka had pointed Ramjettan out to him.

“I then walked up to the deceased‚ placed the firearm at the back of his head and shot him. The deceased fell to the ground and I thereafter fired another shot directly to his head‚” he said in his plea statement.

Shezi and his two co-accused‚ Mdaka and Zakhele Dubazane‚ were arrested in Gauteng by the KZN provincial task team in October‚ two months after the businessman's murder.

After he had completed the murder‚ Shezi said he and Mdaka were paid a sum R30‚000 by a man known to him only as “Kimman”.

Shezi‚ who appeared at the Durban Magistrate's Court on Thursday‚ will appear for sentencing on Friday. His co-accused are due back in court on November 22 for a bail application.

