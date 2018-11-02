EC businessman takes on banking giant
FNB defends court action for R3.6m after being accused of negligence
An Eastern Cape businessman is suing First National Bank for R3.6m for negligence and loss. Businessman Selwyn Moonieya took the banking giant to court, accusing it of being negligent in opening up a business bank account for an ex-employee under Moonieya’s company’s name, Silverton Solutions. He alleged that this later led to him being defrauded of over R1.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.