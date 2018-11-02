Post-initiation dress banned from schools

Principals threatened with arrest for breaking rules for returning ‘men’

Principals who allow pupils to wear impahla yamakrwala (attire of newly graduated men) to school instead of their uniform might find themselves in trouble. This emerged at a boys indaba held by the department of education in East London on Thursday in a bid to prepare young men for ulwaluko (AmaXhosa initiation rite) and curb the controversies around it.

