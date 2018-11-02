Ramaphosa gives Moyane the boot

President says damning Nugent inquiry report was key to his decision

President Cyril Ramaphosa has fired SA Revenue Services commissioner Tom Moyane. The battle between Moyane and Ramaphosa now heads to court. The president has until Friday to respond to the embattled tax boss’s application to halt processes against him in the Constitutional Court. Moyane’s exit draws to a close a dark period in the tax agency’s history, which resulted in the exodus of dozens of experienced and skilled employees.

