Fresh from beating their bitter rivals Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 in the Soweto derby on Saturday‚ Orlando Pirates cut their celebrations short to pay a visit to Leeuwkop Maximum Correctional Centre.

Buccaneers head coach Milutin Sredojevic said most of the inmates at Leeuwkop are Pirates supporters and pointed out that football is one of the few sources of entertainment in prison.

The inmates could be seen expressing their happiness in a video posted by the club as Pirates players‚ led by captain Happy Jele‚ walked the corridors of the correctional centre on Friday.

"So many of them are our supporters [Pirates fans]‚ so many of them are people-loving football‚" said Bucs coach 'Micho'.

"Football is the main entertainment here [prison] and when you have that in mind you tell yourself it was really a blessing for us to extend hand of respect and come and visit them and show them there's life after prison."

Bucs captain Jele said the purpose of their visit at the Centre was to give hope and faith to the inmates.

"We came here to try to give life to the people that they did something wrong in the country and give hope‚ you know‚ give faith to them that they can still be better‚ they are human beings and they are still with us‚" said Jele.

"No one has abandoned them - they are still with us."