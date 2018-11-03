Appeal for help for victims

BCM asks public to give whatever they can to help more than 300 destitute Duncan Village families

Buffalo City Metro, in partnership with the Al-Imdaad Foundation, has responded to the Duncan Village fire disaster by distributing 300 blankets and a number of food parcels, as well as stationary, to those left destitute. The metro is now calling on the public and businesses to donate anything they have to the victims of the Duncan Village disaster.

