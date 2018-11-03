Calm after Stutterheim protests
40 riot police deployed to ‘arrest the silly situation’ in volatile Stutterheim
Peace and stability seems to have been restored in troubled Stutterheim after a strong contingent of Eastern Cape public order police marched in on Friday and took control of the town recently marred by violent protests. Such protests in recent weeks saw the Amahlathi municipal buildings torched by angry protesters demanding better services, while schooling was also disrupted, forcing pupils from Mlungisi township this week to write exams at a safer venue in town.
