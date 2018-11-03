The DA’s Western Cape provincial council has endorsed Dan Plato as the mayor-elect for Cape Town and has expressed the hope that he will return stability and unity to the DA caucus in the city.

The council said it endorsed Plato’s vision to make the City of Cape Town “the greatest city in South Africa‚ to put the people of Cape Town first and to speed up service delivery”.

“We stand united with Dan Plato and the City of Cape Town caucus to ensure good clean and corruption free governance and good service delivery to the people of Cape Town‚” the council said after a meeting in Worcester‚ at which it also discussed its election campaign for 2019.

"The council looks forward to Dan Plato returning stability and unity to the DA Caucus in the City of Cape Town and that the DA continues to keep making progress and building on the foundations laid by the DA through its manifesto" said DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela.

According to Madikizela‚ the DA has a number of election pledges with one of the most important ones being that theDA will ensure that people who qualify for government housing “quickly get the ability to receive a decent home”.

"This is one of our election pledges that the mayor-elect will focus on in the next few months" said Madikizela.