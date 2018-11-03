EMS workers plan to strike

Health department warns of dire consequences due to illegal stayaway

Emergency medical services (EMS) workers throughout the province say they intend embarking on a provincial strike demanding overtime pay dating back to 2003, despite warnings that this would be an illegal strike. EMS workers in the Chris Hani district held a meeting at their Komani offices with their members and decided to down tools until the department of health paid the money owed.

