Health to pay R275k for Frere negligence
The Grahamstown High Court has ordered the Eastern Cape health department to pay out R275,000 in damages to a woman after the negligence of medical and nursing staff at Frere Hospital resulted in the death of her newborn son. Zoleka Siwayi suffered major depressive and post-traumatic stress disorder after the death of her newborn son at Frere in March 2015.
