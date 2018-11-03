Lerato Sengadi: I am fired up by the spirits of all marginalised widows in moments of grief

Well-known publicist Lerato Sengadi has broken her silence on The South Gauteng High Court's ruling that she and Jabba had entered into a customary union‚ calling it a victory for "all marginalised women". Lerato filed an urgent court application for an interdict to stop HHP's funeral from taking place on Saturday‚ however this was denied by Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng.

