Long delay to fetch renewed licences

Drivers who applied to renew their licences from June this year might only be able to collect their new cards in 2019. Many motorists waiting for their new licences may find themselves in for an even longer wait as local traffic departments play catch up to issue renewed licences as the Eastern Cape transport spokesperson, Unathi Binqose said the backlog had been caused by the prolonged production systems upgrades of the Department of Licensing and Card Account (DLCA).

