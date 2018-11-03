Nehawu festive leave protest disrupts meetings

A memo from legislature speaker Noxolo Kiviet announcing that the festive leave period for staff would be cut short by 10 days, caused an uproar in the corridors of Bhisho on Thursday. Staff affiliated to the National Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) gate-crashed and disrupted four portfolio committee meetings in protest.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.