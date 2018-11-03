Nothing but dust to see on multimillion project

Calls to pull plug on R19m protea farm after alleged mismanagement of funds

What was meant to be the start of a thriving multimillion-rand protea farming project is yet to get off the ground in an Eastern Cape village – despite R2.5m apparently already having been paid for 290,000 plant cuttings. The money was paid in March and April for a project meant to export the country’s national plant to international markets.

