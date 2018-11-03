Regular, lengthy water cuts hit residents hard
Boreholes and municipal water trucks can’t keep up with the demand
Small towns and villages in the Amathole District Municipality have had no option but to draw water from local dams, while some residents have had to limit themselves to one bath a week due to water shortages. Areas affected include Hamburg, villages in Peddie and Fort Beaufort. Tracy Mace, who runs a house rental agency in coastal Hamburg, said the area had experienced water cuts 19 times this year.
