Tini on a mission to develop estates on city’s fallow land
Estate agent Xoliswa Tini wants to set up a powerful team of black developers who will turn Buffalo City Metro’s fallow land into housing estates. Tini says the initiative – which she calls “gentle expropriation” – could not only solve East London’s paucity of development, but also rejuvenate interest in the city – and even attract back the young black professionals who had left.
