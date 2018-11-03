Tini on a mission to develop estates on city’s fallow land

Estate agent Xoliswa Tini wants to set up a powerful team of black developers who will turn Buffalo City Metro’s fallow land into housing estates. Tini says the initiative – which she calls “gentle expropriation” – could not only solve East London’s paucity of development, but also rejuvenate interest in the city – and even attract back the young black professionals who had left.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.