TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Fire continues along the N2

By TimesLIVE - 03 November 2018
Witlessbos in Tsitsikamma
Image: Werner Hills

The South African National Roads Agency (SANRAL) would like to notify travellers that the N2 at Storms River and the Tsitsikamma Toll Plaza are closed due to the fire that continues to burn.“

Fire has continued to burn on both sides of the N2 and the Petro Port at Storms River had to be evacuated,” said Mbulelo Peterson, SANRAL southern region manager.

The alternative route to Cape Town would be via the R62 Kareedouw, Uniondale (the Langkloof road).

