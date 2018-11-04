Judge says cop’s testimony against ex-mayor is ‘hearsay’

Former Amathole District Municipality mayor Nomasikizi Konza allegedly “bullied” a number of municipal officials into signing off payment vouchers authorising the transfer of more than R2.5m into the account of Miss Amathole Heritage in 2014 and 2015, the East London regional court heard on Friday.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.