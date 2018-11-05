Cars stoned near East London Airport

Chaotic scenes erupted on the R72 near the the East London Airport with angry residents of nearby Nkandla informal settlement stoning cars and trucks driving on the busy coastal road on Monday evening.

The residents took to the streets to protest poor service delivery. The incident brought traffic to a standstill.

Eastern Cape transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said law enforcement authorities were called to the scene. Binqose said public order police used rubber bullets to disperse the crowd. "We can confirm that the road is partially closed but the police are busy dispersing the crowd."

East London police spokeswoman Warrant Officer Hazel Mqala said no one was arrested. She said the protesters also burnt tyres. Mqala said all the protesters fled into the bushes when they were confronted by police.