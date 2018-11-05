News

CONGRATULATIONS: ILLGNER

05 November 2018

ILLGNER 

Congratulations to Andrew and Ze-nobia on the birth of their son Jaxon Rylan.

We love you Jaxon from Granny and Grandpa Illgner and family.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Pastor Maimane preaches at Buffalo Flats church
‘We will cry but the memories will remain in our hearts forever' - HHP’s mother
X