The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has already received 191‚887 requests for financial assistance‚ with about a month to go before applications for 2019 student funding close.

"This number is more than double the equivalent number in October 2017‚ when only 90‚000 applications had been received‚” the scheme said on Monday.

On average‚ NSFAS has been receiving 3‚500 applications a day since September‚ when the application process opened. The closing date for applications is November 30.

So far‚ most applications are from KwaZulu-Natal (53‚626) and Gauteng (43‚943)‚ followed by Limpopo and the Eastern Cape. Just over 22‚000 applications are from social grant recipients.

The top five preferred places to study are Unisa‚ the University of Johannesburg‚ Tshwane University of Technology‚ the University of KwaZulu-Natal and the University of the Free State.