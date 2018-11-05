Four people have been arrested for trying to sell fake tickets over two consecutive days of soccer played at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

A pitch invader and a thirsty thief were also arrested.

The South African Police Service’s Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said‚ however‚ that no serious incidents were reported due to proactive planning and the adequate deployment of police officers at the stadium for the two games played during the Telkom Knockout Cup competition over the weekend.

All six suspects were due to appear at the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday‚ facing charges of fraud‚ theft and pitch invasion.

Mbhele said the first four suspects‚ aged between 27 and 32‚ were arrested on Saturday‚ November 3. “Two of them were caught selling fake tickets. One suspect was arrested for pitch invasion‚ whilst the last suspect was arrested for stealing alcohol from a bar at the stadium.”

On Sunday a further two suspects were arrested for selling fake tickets at the stadium.

“We are appealing to the community not to purchase fake tickets from unauthorised persons as it could lead to overcrowding at our stadiums‚” Mbhele said‚ cautioning this would not be tolerated.

“Police will be on high alert and ensure a zero-tolerance approach in dealing with criminal elements at our sports stadiums.”

- TimesLIVE