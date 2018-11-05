Faku opens case against nephew over alleged fraud

Former Buffalo City Metro (BCM) mayor and now ANC MP, Zukisa Faku, has opened a criminal case against her 25-year-old nephew who allegedly opened a fake Facebook account, using her name and profile, scamming desperate unsuspecting job-seekers into paying thousands of rands for jobs that never existed.

The fraud case was opened last month at the East London police station, with police spokesperson Warrant-Officer Hazel Mqala confirming an ongoing fraud investigation on Monday.