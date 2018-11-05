The last trace of Reich was when a company in Johannesburg tried at least eight times to draw money from his account without success.

Reich’s son-in-law‚ Johan Ferreira‚ said that was the last known activity‚ but there are new leads which he cannot discuss at this stage.

“We remain in the dark at this stage‚” he told TimesLIVE.

Nathanson said the investigation and the family were at the beck and call of the police as they were trying to subpoena Reich’s bank records.

Nathanson said Reich led a private life.

“His own family had little to do with him.”

According to the Facebook page “Karl Reich Missing”‚ a security company said the alarm had gone off at Reich’s home at 6am before it was reactivated at 7.12am.

“The second very weird situation was the alarm was activated on Monday 24 of September by my dad or his kidnappers. At 7.15am‚ the police were in my dad’s house. When we phoned the security company they said the alarm was on‚ the detectives were standing in the house!”