Funeral Note :RENSBURG ROGER ERIC

RENSBURG ROGER ERIC

Beloved husband, soul mate and best friend of Gillybeans passed away peacefully on Saturday, 3 November 2018.

Sadly missed by family and friends far and wide.

A service to celebrate Roge’s life will be held in the Haga Haga Chapel on Saturday, 10 November 2018 at 10:30am.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Haga Haga Country Club,

Standard Bank, Branch 050021, a/c 081 096 801. Ref Your name/Roger.