Gigi Lamayne from her hospital bed: 'Depression won't win'

By Chrizelda Kekana - 05 November 2018
Rapper Gigi Lamayne.
Image: Via Instagram

Rapper Gigi Lamayne has broken her silence on social media about being hospitalised over the weekend to let fans know that she's determined to win the fight against depression.

Gigi sent social media into a frenzy on Saturday after she tweeted her birth date and a death date‚ which read: "7 July 1994 - 3 November 2018".

The rapper‚ who has previously opened up about struggling with depression also shared another tweet‚ "The end."

Even though the tweets were deleted minutes later‚ speculation has been rife on social about the circumstances surrounding Gigi's hospitalisation.

On Monday morning‚ Gigi took to social media to let her fans know‚ she's still holding on.

"Awake. Wasn’t time huh‚" wrote Gigi.

The rapper spoke out on Friday about therapy helping her live with the pain and pressure.

Back in April‚ Gigi said she'd been living and fighting depression for seven years.

"Today marks my 7th year fighting and living with depression. I’m thankful to my friends and family who’ve supported me this long. The downs couldn’t be easy."

As tweeps continued to speculate over Gigi's health‚ rapper Rashid Kay confirmed she was recovering in hospital.

