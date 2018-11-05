Gigi Lamayne from her hospital bed: 'Depression won't win'
Rapper Gigi Lamayne has broken her silence on social media about being hospitalised over the weekend to let fans know that she's determined to win the fight against depression.
Gigi sent social media into a frenzy on Saturday after she tweeted her birth date and a death date‚ which read: "7 July 1994 - 3 November 2018".
The rapper‚ who has previously opened up about struggling with depression also shared another tweet‚ "The end."
Even though the tweets were deleted minutes later‚ speculation has been rife on social about the circumstances surrounding Gigi's hospitalisation.
On Monday morning‚ Gigi took to social media to let her fans know‚ she's still holding on.
"Awake. Wasn’t time huh‚" wrote Gigi.
Awake 💔. Wasn’t time huh... pic.twitter.com/LAWjuPa8aZ— #VI #Twinkle #Iphupho #GigiGang (@Gigi_Lamayne) November 5, 2018
The rapper spoke out on Friday about therapy helping her live with the pain and pressure.
We are all human and under pain and pressure, we crack. The therapy I’m getting has Made it all better. I’m starting to see. I was hurt way before I was hurt.— #VI #Twinkle #Iphupho #GigiGang (@Gigi_Lamayne) November 1, 2018
Back in April‚ Gigi said she'd been living and fighting depression for seven years.
"Today marks my 7th year fighting and living with depression. I’m thankful to my friends and family who’ve supported me this long. The downs couldn’t be easy."
As tweeps continued to speculate over Gigi's health‚ rapper Rashid Kay confirmed she was recovering in hospital.
@Gigi_Lamayne is at the hospital and stable.— RASHID KAY™ (@rashid_kay) November 3, 2018
She’ll be okay. Pray for her🙏🏾
