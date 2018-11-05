Rapper Gigi Lamayne has broken her silence on social media about being hospitalised over the weekend to let fans know that she's determined to win the fight against depression.

Gigi sent social media into a frenzy on Saturday after she tweeted her birth date and a death date‚ which read: "7 July 1994 - 3 November 2018".

The rapper‚ who has previously opened up about struggling with depression also shared another tweet‚ "The end."

Even though the tweets were deleted minutes later‚ speculation has been rife on social about the circumstances surrounding Gigi's hospitalisation.

On Monday morning‚ Gigi took to social media to let her fans know‚ she's still holding on.

"Awake. Wasn’t time huh‚" wrote Gigi.