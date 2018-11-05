H2 PRIMARY SCHOOL - MTHATHA
H2 PRIMARY
SCHOOL -
MTHATHA
VACANT
POSITION FOR
FOUNDATION
PHASE TEACHER
PACKAGE: Negotiable
Purpose of the Job
The incumbent will be responsible for teaching in the foundation phase and intermediate phase.
Key Performance Areas
- Teaching
- Class Management
and administration
- Extra – Curricular Activities
Qualifications and requirements
- Registered teacher
in foundation &
intermediate phase.
- Must have teachers qualification
- Command of the
English Language
- SACE registered
- Interpersonal skills
- Warm demeanour
Application letters, CVs, certified copies of certificates and identity document must be forwarded to The Principal, H2 Primary School, No. 1 Errol Street, Mthatha or by email to h2primary@telkomsa. net. Closing date is 30th November 2018. For further enquiries, please call 0475311999 Mr. Zingqi.
Should you not have received a response within fourteen (14) days, consider your application unsuccessful.
