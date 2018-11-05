News

H2 PRIMARY SCHOOL - MTHATHA

05 November 2018
H2 PRIMARY
SCHOOL -
MTHATHA

VACANT
POSITION FOR
FOUNDATION
PHASE TEACHER

PACKAGE: Negotiable

Purpose of the Job

The incumbent will be responsible for teaching in the foundation phase and intermediate phase.

Key Performance Areas

- Teaching

- Class Management
and administration

- Extra – Curricular Activities

Qualifications and requirements

- Registered teacher
in foundation &
intermediate phase.

- Must have teachers qualification

- Command of the
English Language

- SACE registered

- Interpersonal skills

- Warm demeanour

Application letters, CVs, certified copies of certificates and identity document must be forwarded to The Principal, H2 Primary School, No. 1 Errol Street, Mthatha or by email to h2primary@telkomsa. net. Closing date is 30th November 2018. For further enquiries, please call 0475311999 Mr. Zingqi.

Should you not have received a response within fourteen (14) days, consider your application unsuccessful.

