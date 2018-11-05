Cassper Nyovest and DJ Black Coffee have come to the realisation that Twitter definitely isn’t the place for constructive discussions.

Everyone knows that Twitter is ungovernable‚ it’s the place to throw shade at your enemies‚ it’s the place to discuss Sunday night TV and of course to make fun out of anything making waves in Mzansi.

Basically you can talk about anything on the platform but don’t expect it to be a constructive conversation‚ because at anytime tweeps can turn on you.

Here’s what Cassper and Black Coffee have to say: